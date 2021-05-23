Woman accused of biting police officer during arrest at College Station business

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A series of events Saturday night at a family entertainment business in College Station led to the injury of a police officer and the arrest of two women and three juveniles.

The disturbance began around 9:00 p.m. in the 2400 block of Highway 6 when an off-duty College Station police officer working security requested assistance from on-duty officers in writing a Criminal Trespass Warning for a female juvenile on the property.

When on-duty officers arrived, they said they were met by “a large hostile crowd” gathered around the off-duty officer.

As police attempted to write the Criminal Trespass Warning for the juvenile, they said two adult women tried to interfere and attempted to block them from issuing the warning. Police said both women grabbed the paperwork, crumpled it up, and threw the warning to the ground.

Officers placed one of the women, a 34-year-old from College Station, under arrest and she was charged with interfering with public duties.

Police say the other woman, 37-year-old Lory Anne Weilbacher of College Station, bit a police officer as she was being detained. She also tried kicking the officer multiple times, according to a probable cause affidavit.

The officer who was bitten says he suffered a puncture wound as a result of the bite and was also assaulted by several young females during the arrest.

Weilbacher was arrested and charged with interfering with public duties, resisting arrest, and assault on a public servant. As of Sunday morning, she remained in the county jail on bonds totaling $6,000.

The three juveniles accused of assaulting the officer were arrested and their charges range from resisting arrest, interfering with public duties, and assault of a public servant.

The officer who was injured was treated for his wounds and returned to duty.

