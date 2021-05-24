Advertisement

A&M Consolidated Cougars

A lot of experience coming back and good chemistry.
Published: May. 24, 2021 at 11:00 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Class: 5A Div. II Region: 3 District: 10

School Colors: Maroon and White

Playoff Appearances: 38

State Championship: 1991

Head Coach: Lee Fedora (38-9 in 4 seasons at A&M Consolidated, 205-64-1 overall in 22 seasons)

Assistant Coaches: Sean Witherwax, Chris Collins, Mike Mullins, Bart Harris, John Branch, Bill Hoppers, Sonny Solt-is, Ray Kavanaugh, Bo Jackson, Bran-don Phillips, Chad Bruggman,

Offense: Spread - No Huddle

Defense: 4-3 Cover 2

KEY LOSSES:

Eric Goodman—West Texas A&M

Vince Sheffield—Navarro

Jaylen Walter— Virginia Lingburg

2021 FUTURE CHALLENGE: Needing to replace our QB, kicker and punter this year.

2020 PAST CHALLENGE: The Covid Protocol—not knowing each week what you would have or if the game would take place. Our Players fought through it and kept their heads up.

TOP OFFENSE: Brodie Daniel did a great job at WR and will be playing QB this year as a dual threat. Rhett Larson, Barton Melder and Daniel Sill are all returning linebackers with good size. WR Wesley Greaves has great speed and hands, Wyatt McDougal is another with great hands and Tyler Wright is also an overall great WR. Keshun Thomas was a great TB as a freshman and returning this year.

TOP DEFENSE: LB Brock Slaydon broke all-time records in our strength tests and is fast. DE Jaden Thomas, DB Dre’kavian Minor, DT/OL Hudson House and LB Tyndall McNamara are all great athletes. Joey Lightfoot was a great OL for us last year and will see a lot of time at DT due to his size and strength. Johnathan Minor was a great CB who was injured early in the season but is back healthy now and ready to make an impact. Mo Foketi is a leader in the secondary.

2021 Schedule:

8/27 University (Waco)

9/3 Houston MacArthur

9/10 UANL Monterrey Tigres (Mexico) 9/17 Willis

9/25 *Lamar Consolidated (Rosenberg) 10/1 *Huntsville

10/7 *Lake Creek

10/15 *Montgomery

10/22 *Fulshear

10/29 *Rudder

Most Read

The gun that was in possession of a man accused of threatening several people, including...
Bryan PD asked to take the lead in officer-involved shooting case in College Station
College Station Police say Lory Anne Weilbacher was arrested and charged with interfering with...
Woman accused of biting police officer during arrest at College Station business
College Station police say two people are in serious condition after being shot in the parking...
UPDATE: Victim identified in Friday shooting in grocery store parking lot
Childress’ contract not renewed by Texas A&M after 16 seasons
In a post to Facebook, the Crabb’s Prairie Volunteer Fire Department, which frequently responds...
Driver strikes DPS trooper’s vehicle on I-45 in Walker County

Latest News

Childress’ contract not renewed by Texas A&M after 16 seasons
Childress’ contract not renewed by Texas A&M after 16 seasons
Texas A&M’s Makarova Falls in NCAA Round of 64
Texas A&M Tennis
Texas A&M’s Habib and Vacherot Advance to NCAA Singles Second Round
Season Ends at NCAA Norman Regional; Lee Sets Single-Season Home Run Record