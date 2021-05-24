Advertisement

AMBER Alert issued for Texas 2-year-old believed to be in grave danger

AMBER Alert Network
AMBER Alert Network
By Kathleen Witte
Published: May. 24, 2021 at 6:25 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KBTX) - An AMBER Alert has been issued for Alejandro Alvarado, Jr., a missing 2-year-old out of Amarillo.

Alejandro is a white male, three feet tall, 30 pounds, black hair, and brown eyes.

In connection with this missing child, police are looking for Alejandro Isaias Alvarado, Sr. Alvarado is 24 years old, 5-foot-10-inches tall, 240 pounds, black hair, brown eyes, and has a neck tattoo on his right side.

The suspect is driving a gray 2014 Ford Fusion sedan with a Texas license plate NGM 3002.

The suspect was last seen in Amarillo.

Law enforcement believe this child to be in grave or immediate danger.

If you see these two or the vehicle, please contact law enforcement immediately.

