Another Round of Scattered Rain Tuesday

By Shel Winkley
Published: May. 24, 2021 at 3:33 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
As much as half to two inches of rain fell across parts of the Brazos Valley by Monday afternoon. Most of the rain was confined to the western and eastern reaches of the area, leaving the Highway 6 corridor untouched for a better part of the day. Scattered showers and non-severe thunderstorms remain possible heading into the evening, eventually favoring the south side of the area between sunset and 10pm. Minor areas of heavy rain could lead to additional, brief road and street flood concerns. Otherwise, a quiet and mainly cloudy night on hand. While we sleep, lines of storms will be punching east and southeast across parts of North and West Texas.

Another disturbance sliding across Texas will once again kick up a potential for scattered rain Tuesday. With old outflow boundaries roaming the area from storms elsewhere in Texas, how the two interact will dictate the best potential for more wet weather and non-severe thunderstorms. Currently, expect development around the Central Brazos Valley closer to midday with the afternoon shoving the highest coverage into the southern and eastern reaches of the Brazos Valley. Gusty wind to 30mph, lightning, and heavy rain over saturated soils will remain the concern. Any chance the day holds fizzles and ends by 5pm to 7pm. Isolated spots of rain left in the forecast Wednesday, but a few drier and more seasonable (upper 80°) days are in the works to take us through the back-half of the work week. A forecast to work on is Memorial Day Weekend and how rain may interact with our un-official start to summer plans.

Monday Night: Mostly cloudy with a 50% chance for rain and thunderstorms before 10pm. Low: 70. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with a 60% chance for rain and thunderstorms. High: 83. Wind: SSE 10-15 mph, gusting 20 mph.

Tuesday Night: Cloudy with a 20% chance for rain. Low: 71. Wind: E 5-10 mph.

Wednesday: Moslty cloudy with a 30% chance for rain and thunderstorms. High: 87. Wind: SSE 5-15 mph.

