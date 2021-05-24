Brazos Valley Bombers Add Six Infielders to 2021 Roster

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas (May 24, 2021) — The Brazos Valley Bombers are excited to announce the addition of six more players to cover the bases within the diamond for the upcoming season.

At first base from Paris Junior College is Shelby Becker. Becker is a ’23 grad and is looking forward to joining the Bombers for the first time. In Becker’s collegiate career, the first baseman has stepped up to the plate 196 times to secure 38 runs, 52 hits and six home runs, bringing Becker to a .318 average for the ’21 season.

Also on first base is Trevor Davis from A&M Corpus Christi. So far in Davis’ collegiate career, the sophomore has recorded 22 hits, including seven multi-bag bombs. The Mesquite, Texas native is also bringing some muscle to the Bombers, measuring up at six-foot-five-inches and weighing an immovable 230 pounds.

Out on second base for the Bombers is freshman Casey Sunseri from Texas State. Sunseri is still getting started with the Bobcats, having been up to bat only six times, but is coming to the team with a great high school career resume. Sunseri graduated from The Woodlands High School where he lettered four years under head coach Ronald Eastman, helping lead the team to the UIL 6A Regional round during Sunseri’s senior season.

Next on second base is Daniel Altman from Lamar University. Altman is no stranger to the Brazos Valley, having graduated from A&M Consolidated High School. Lamar recently took on Abilene Christian on May 9th where Altman had a tremendous game, hitting one double, one home run and batting three runs in.

Next up for third base is Harrison Caley from Abilene Christian. The freshman from The Woodlands has started in 13 games and made 41 at-bat appearances for the Wildcats. Caley is also coming in throwing 85+ mph, landing him in the nation’s top 1000 ball players across all positions.

Rounding out third base is Troy Viola, a senior from Purdue University. One of the most experienced ball players on the roster, Viola has started an insurmountable 145 collegiate baseball games. During Viola’s most recent season, the third baseman was perfect in the field, committing zero errors across all games and eventually securing his spot on the All-Mountain West Team.

Catch these players as they join the Bombers for the upcoming Summer Season! They will be joined by a roster full of fresh faces, returning heroes and the classic, winning Bombers spirit.

