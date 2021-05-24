Bryan pool schedule modified due to lifeguard shortage

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The City of Bryan has announced it’s modifying its three outdoor pool schedules because of a lifeguard shortage.

According to city officials, Bryan has enough lifeguards to safely operate one facility each day. The schedule will rotate facilities so that all neighboring areas to the pools have an option to swim at least two days per week.

The pools will open starting Monday, May 31 and follow the rotating schedule below:

Sadie Thomas Pool: Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from noon to 5 p.m.

Henderson Harbor: Tuesdays and Thursdays from 1 to 7 p.m.

Bryan Aquatic Center: Saturdays and Sundays from 1 to 7 p.m.

City staff are still continuing to recruit lifeguards with the hope of expanding pool hours. The city is now offering a Shallow Water Lifeguard training opportunity, which allows individuals to be certified to lifeguard in depths up to 5 feet.

The city’s two seasonal pools, Henderson Harbor and Sadie Thomas Pool, do not exceed 5 feet, according to city officials.

All training and certification will be provided for free, anyone interested in becoming a lifeguard can apply online.

