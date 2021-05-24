Drive-By Health Fair event aims to keep seniors health-informed

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - As the community continues to celebrate “Older Americans Month” the Area Agency on Aging of the Brazos Valley is doing its part by hosting its inaugural Drive-By Health Fair for senior citizens.

On May 25 in the Church of Christ parking lot, participants will be able to listen to health and safety experts give them tips on healthier lifestyles while staying in their own vehicles.

When arriving to the event a radio frequency will be provided and local vendors will be able to communicate through the radio. There will also be an opportunity to play bingo and win door prizes

The program manager for Brazos Valley Area Agency on Aging Stacey Urbanczyk says this is a great opportunity for senior citizens to stay health informed while staying safe.

“They can drive under this big awning, pick up their bag of promotional items and information, then drive and get their sack, its all covered and then they can go or they can stay. However they want to do it” said Urbanczyk.

HAPPENING TOMORROW: The Brazos Valley Area Agency on Aging will be celebrating Older Americans Month with a Drive-By Health Fair Event in the parking lot of A&M Church of Christ from 11AM-PM.

The Drive-By Health Fair Event will be Tuesday, May 25 from 11 a.m. to 1p.m., in the parking lot of A&M Church of Christ. Event coordinators are asking participants to use the Earl Rudder entrance to get to the fair.

