Advertisement

Drive-By Health Fair event aims to keep seniors health-informed

The health drive-thru will take place Tuesday in the Church of Christ parking lot
A&M Church of Christ
A&M Church of Christ(Conner Beene)
By Conner Beene
Published: May. 24, 2021 at 2:27 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - As the community continues to celebrate “Older Americans Month” the Area Agency on Aging of the Brazos Valley is doing its part by hosting its inaugural Drive-By Health Fair for senior citizens.

On May 25 in the Church of Christ parking lot, participants will be able to listen to health and safety experts give them tips on healthier lifestyles while staying in their own vehicles.

When arriving to the event a radio frequency will be provided and local vendors will be able to communicate through the radio. There will also be an opportunity to play bingo and win door prizes

We are celebrating Older Americans Month! Come join the fun!

Posted by Area Agency on Aging of the Brazos Valley on Friday, May 7, 2021

The program manager for Brazos Valley Area Agency on Aging Stacey Urbanczyk says this is a great opportunity for senior citizens to stay health informed while staying safe.

“They can drive under this big awning, pick up their bag of promotional items and information, then drive and get their sack, its all covered and then they can go or they can stay. However they want to do it” said Urbanczyk.

The Drive-By Health Fair Event will be Tuesday, May 25 from 11 a.m. to 1p.m., in the parking lot of A&M Church of Christ. Event coordinators are asking participants to use the Earl Rudder entrance to get to the fair.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The gun that was in possession of a man accused of threatening several people, including...
Bryan PD asked to take the lead in officer-involved shooting case in College Station
College Station Police say Lory Anne Weilbacher was arrested and charged with interfering with...
Woman accused of biting police officer during arrest at College Station business
College Station police say two people are in serious condition after being shot in the parking...
UPDATE: Victim identified in Friday shooting in grocery store parking lot
Childress’ contract not renewed by Texas A&M after 16 seasons
In a post to Facebook, the Crabb’s Prairie Volunteer Fire Department, which frequently responds...
Driver strikes DPS trooper’s vehicle on I-45 in Walker County

Latest News

Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
Brazos Valley COVID-19 Dashboard
A Flash Flood Watch is in effect for the southern half of the area until 9pm.
Flash Flood Watch issued for southern half of the area
Trevon Stewart, 18
Suspect arrested in Friday’s fatal grocery store parking lot shooting
Reason to Smile - May 24, 2021
Reason to Smile - May 24, 2021