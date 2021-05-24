Flash Flood Watch issued for southern half of the area

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - With ample moisture in place at the beginning of the week (and days of repeated rain in our area) A Flash Flood WATCH has been issued for Washington, Grimes, Austin, Waller, and Montgomery counties until 9pm Monday evening.

Isolated rainfall totals of 4″+ will be possible today, and another round or two of heavy rain could be coming for Tuesday as well. Flooding is not expected to be widespread, but some problem spots are possible, especially during the afternoon drive home.

Moisture begins to get a little more scarce by Tuesday evening, and eventually rain will scatter out, leading to more sunshine as high pressure tries to take control for the remainder of the week. A small, daily shot at rain replaces our widespread soakings and we stay mainly dry headed into the holiday weekend.

