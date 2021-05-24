Advertisement

Frizzell Named All-SEC First Team

Texas A&M's Will Frizzell rounding the bases after hitting a home run against Ole Miss.
Texas A&M's Will Frizzell rounding the bases after hitting a home run against Ole Miss.
By Texas A&M Sports Information
Published: May. 24, 2021 at 2:05 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, TEXAS – Texas A&M baseball’s Will Frizzell earned a spot on the All-SEC First Team, as voted on by the league’s coaches, the Southeastern Conference announced Monday.

Frizzell was enjoyed an All-America season, ranking third in the SEC and eighth in the nation with 19 home runs. He led the SEC and ranked fifth in the country with 140 total bases. He also led the league and ranked 38th in the country with a .686 slugging percentage.

The Forney, Texas, native batted .343 with 46 runs, 13 doubles, 19 home runs, 50 RBI. He also drew 39 walks and sported a .451 on-base percentage. He has been named a semifinalist for the Dick Howser Trophy, honoring the national collegiate player of the year. In week 12, he was named National Player of the Year by the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association, D1Baseball.com, Perfect Game and Collegiate Baseball following a five-HR series against the Ole Miss Rebels that included a walk-off dinger in the opener and an eighth-inning, game-winning grand slam in the finale.

Frizzell’s four-year numbers at Texas A&M include 177 games played with a .292 batting average, 102 runs, 33 doubles, 30 home runs and 115 RBI.

He climbed the Aggies’ home run charts in 2021, ending the campaign ranked fourth on the single-season list and eighth on the career scroll.

