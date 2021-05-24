Advertisement

López Earns Scholar All-America Recognition

(KBTX)
By Texas A&M Sports Information
Published: May. 24, 2021
KANSAS CITY, Missouri – Texas A&M graduate Jimena López was named to the United Soccer Coaches Scholar All-America First Team, the organization recently announced.

It marked the second year López earned Scholar All-America recognition after her selection to the second team in 2019.

In the classroom, she received her bachelor’s degree in psychology in December 2020. López recorded a 3.54 during her four years in Aggieland.

On the field, she earned All-America First Team status from United Soccer Coaches despite only appearing in the Aggies’ 10 fall matches before pursuing her professional playing career in January. López registered 10 points on three goals and four assists and she helped the Aggies record five shutouts.

The versatile Mexico City native was the 2019 SEC Midfielder of the Year before switching to the backline for the 2020 campaign. Her career numbers included 59 points on 18 goals and 23 assists in 72 matches. López registered a single-season school record with 15 assists in 2019.

The highly sought after international player was drafted by OL Reign in the NWSL Draft in January, but signed with Spanish club SD Eibar two weeks later. López made her professional debut in February.

The Scholar All-America teams are voted on by United Soccer Coaches members. To be eligible, players had to be a junior or above in athletic standing, own a cumulative grade point average of at least 3.40 and start more than 50 percent of the team’s games.

Childress’ contract not renewed by Texas A&M after 16 seasons

