Reason to Smile - May 24. 2021

By Alex Bukoski
Published: May. 24, 2021 at 7:46 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - This week’s reason to smile is Leon ISD teacher Phyllis Foley.

She’s been teaching Kindergarten for 48 years and she’s not done yet. She says she wants to make it an even 50 years.

