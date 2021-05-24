Reason to Smile - May 24. 2021

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - This week’s reason to smile is Leon ISD teacher Phyllis Foley.

She’s been teaching Kindergarten for 48 years and she’s not done yet. She says she wants to make it an even 50 years.

If you have a Reason to Smile, we want to know about it. Log on to kbtx.com to find out how to submit your photo. Reason to Smile is sponsored by Brazos Valley Orthodontic Specialists.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.