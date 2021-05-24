Advertisement

Texas A&M Track & Field Host NCAA West Regional

COLLEGE STATION, TX - May 15, 2021 - during the SEC Outdoor Track and Field Championship at...
COLLEGE STATION, TX - May 15, 2021 - during the SEC Outdoor Track and Field Championship at E.B. Cushing Stadium in College Station, TX. Photo By Craig Bisacre/Texas A&M Athletics(Craig Bisacre | Craig Bisacre)
By Texas A&M Sports Information
Published: May. 24, 2021 at 5:00 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Just two weeks after hosting its first conference outdoor championships in 20 years, the Texas A&M track & field program is set to host its first NCAA West Regional beginning Wednesday, May 26-29 at E.B. Cushing Stadium.

Survive and advance is the name of the game as forty-eight student-athletes enter 20 events in each gender, while the top 12 finishers punch their tickets to the NCAA Championships in Eugene, Oregon beginning June 9-12.

Thirty-nine Aggies, 22 men and 17 women, and both the men’s and women’s 4x100m and 4x400m relays account for 48 Texas A&M entries to the prelims. Four Aggies on the women’s side are entered in multiple individual events including Deborah Acquah (triple jump and long jump), Lamara Distin (triple jump and high jump), Tyra Gittens (high jump and long jump) and Zhane Smith (100m and long jump). Devon Achane is the lone Aggie on the men’s side entered in multiple individual events, he is scheduled to run in the 100m and 200m, as well as a member of the 4x100m.

Tickets can be purchased at the stadium ticket office for $20 a day or $55 for all four days. Those unable to attend can watch the live stream that begins each day at 6 p.m. on the SEC Netowrk+. Fans can follow @aggietfxc on Twitter for live updates.

The gates open Wednesday and Thursday at 12:30 p.m., as field events begin the day. Running events for the first two days start at 6 p.m. Gates open at noon on Friday and Saturday, with field events starting at 1 p.m., followed by running events at 5:30 p.m.

Most Read

The gun that was in possession of a man accused of threatening several people, including...
Bryan PD asked to take the lead in officer-involved shooting case in College Station
College Station Police say Lory Anne Weilbacher was arrested and charged with interfering with...
Woman accused of biting police officer during arrest at College Station business
Trevon Stewart, 18
Suspect arrested in Friday’s fatal grocery store parking lot shooting
College Station police say two people are in serious condition after being shot in the parking...
UPDATE: Victim identified in Friday shooting in grocery store parking lot
Childress’ contract not renewed by Texas A&M after 16 seasons

Latest News

López Earns Scholar All-America Recognition
Brazos Valley Bombers Add Six Infielders to 2021 Roster
Texas A&M's Will Frizzell rounding the bases after hitting a home run against Ole Miss.
Frizzell Named All-SEC First Team
Sam Houston Bearkats Baseball logo
Sam Houston’s Colton Cowser Tabbed Southland Baseball Player of the Year