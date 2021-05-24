Texas A&M’s Habib and Vacherot Advance to NCAA Singles Second Round

ORLANDO, Fla. –Texas A&M men’s tennis’ No. 3 Hady Habib and No. 5 Valentin Vacherot earned wins in the NCAA Singles Championship first round Sunday afternoon at the USTA National Campus. No. 30 Carlos Aguilar suffered a first round defeat in singles but will open doubles play on Monday with Bjorn Thomson.

The NCAA has updated their policies regarding the capacity of its championship events. As a result, capacity for the ongoing Division I Tennis Championships, being held at the USTA National Campus in Orlando, Fla., will increase to 100% for all remaining sessions. Tickets can be purchased at www.ustanationalcampus.com/ncaa.

A&M’s Habib posted a 6-2, 6-1 win over No. 50 Kody Pearson of Tulsa and will take on No. 35 William Blumberg of North Carolina at 9 a.m. (CT). Vacherot bounced back from being down 6-2, 5-1 to win 7-5 in the second set and 6-3 in the third set against No. 45 Gustaf Strom of Arizona, Vacherot will take on No. 52 Riley Smith of Southern Cal at 9 a.m. (CT) on .

Aguilar fell 6-3, 6-1 against No. 37 Matej Vocel of Oklahoma State. Aguilar and Bjorn Thomson, ranked No. 8, are set to open play in the doubles draw at 5 p.m. (CT) on Monday against No. 10 Daniel Cukierman and Riley Smith of Southern Cal.

TEXAS A&M SENIOR VALENTIN VACHEROT QUOTES

On Sunday’s match…

“Nothing particularly changed in the second set, but I know I won a tight game where I saved a match point and I started laughing with the crowd. I did not feel great at all on court since warmup this morning and he made so many balls and all that together got me super nervous. I started laughing and I saved four or five match points to get back to five-all where I played totally free for two games and won the set. He started missing balls at the beginning of the third that he was not missing before and I was playing so much better and the Aggie fans that came helped me a lot. I could have won the third easier but at that point I was taking whatever I could get to win.”

TEXAS A&M SENIOR HADY HABIB QUOTES

On Sunday’s Match…

“I started off pretty well today and played my game. I served a high percentage today which helped for the whole match but especially helped on the big points.”

NCAA INDIVIDUAL CHAMPIONSHIPS

(USTA National Campus, Orlando, Florida)

Singles

First Round

No. 37 Matej Vocel (OSU) def. No. 30 Carlos Aguilar (TAMU) 6-3, 6-1

No. 3 Hady Habib (TAMU) def. No. 50 Kody Pearson (Tulsa) 6-2, 6-1

No. 5 Valentin Vacherot (TAMU) def. No. 45 Gustaf Strom (Zona) 2-6, 7-5, 6-3

Second Round

No. 3 Hady Habib (TAMU) vs. No. 35 William Blumberg (UNC)

No. 5 Valentin Vacherot (TAMU) vs. No. 52 Riley Smith (USC)

Doubles

First Round

No. 8 Carlos Aguilar / Bjorn Thomson (TAMU) vs. No. 10 Riley Smith / Daniel Cukierman (USC)