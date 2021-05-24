Texas A&M’s Makarova Falls in NCAA Round of 64

ORLANDO, Fla. – Texas A&M women’s tennis senior Tatiana Makarova fell in the NCAA Individual Championships Singles Competition Round of 64 to No. 37 Peyton Stearns of Texas in straight sets on Sunday at the USTA National Campus Collegiate Complex.

Neither player capitalized on their opportunities early on in the first set, with Stearns lurching ahead to a 3-2 lead after dropping both of her service games and breaking Makarova in each of hers. The Moscow, Russia, native Makarova battled to deciding points in a pair of games after that, but ultimately fell in the opening frame by a 6-2 margin. Many of the same trends persisted in the second set, with Stearns finalizing her 6-2, 6-3 win in the process.

As an individual competitor, Makarova concludes the 2020-21 campaign with a 26-7 overall singles record coupled with an impressive string of eight victories when facing ranked singles opposition. The senior garnered All-SEC First Team recognition following a 10-0 regular season gauntlet in Southeastern Conference play and boasts a 73-32 career singles record in Aggieland.

Makarova will continue her stay in Central Florida tomorrow, Monday, May 24th as she joins Jayci Goldsmith in the NCAA Doubles Championships Round of 32. The No. 20 Aggie duo will face No. 15 Maya Tahan and Diana Khodan from the University of Miami, with match time to be announced.

“Tatiana had an excellent individual season for us and lost to one of the best players in the tournament today. She has been able to raise her game to another level every year for the Aggies, and the challenge for her this offseason is going to be finding another gear and another level of play next season. I have all the confidence in the world in her, and with another year of hard work she can potentially be one of the favorites going into next year’s NCAA Championships.”

#37 Peyton Stearns (TEX) def. #25 Tatiana Makarova (TAMU) 6-2, 6-3

