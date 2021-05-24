This week’s First Responder Salute goes to Phillip Dorsett.
Published: May. 24, 2021 at 9:46 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
This week’s First Responder Salute goes to Phillip Dorsett of the College Station Police Department.
Detective Dorsett was a hero to one of our viewers, who credits him with saving his life in 2013. Arriving on the scene of a near fatal accident, Dorsett jumped into action applying a tourniquet and staying by the viewers side until the ambulance arrived.
