Published: May. 24, 2021 at 9:46 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
This week’s First Responder Salute goes to Phillip Dorsett of the College Station Police Department.

Detective Dorsett was a hero to one of our viewers, who credits him with saving his life in 2013. Arriving on the scene of a near fatal accident, Dorsett jumped into action applying a tourniquet and staying by the viewers side until the ambulance arrived.

The First Responders Salute is sponsored by Waltman & Grisham.

