Violent weekend of crime shines light on mental health and addiction resources available

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan and College Station experienced a violent weekend after three shootings occurred, with two of them being fatal.

A make shift memorial has been erected at an apartment complex parking lot on Central Park Lane after 21-year-old Roderick Merchant Junior was shot at by two police officers. The shooting occurred when College Station Police responded to reports of a man pointing a rifle at people and trying to break into apartments Sunday.

CSPD was also busy Friday night, after 23-year-old Cameron Gray died after gunfire rang out at a grocery store parking lot on Texas Avenue. Police say the shooting happened during a drug deal. 18-year-old Trevon Stewart was arrested for that shooting.

With all the violence that’s happened, the community is looking for answers on how to heal, and how to prevent these tragedies.

“We’re all in this together and that starts with us as loved ones recognizing change in behavior with our friends and our family,” said Daniel Owens, National Alliance on Mental Illness Brazos Valley Executive Director.

The organization works with clients and families dealing with mental illness and substance addictions.

“Since the pandemic started a lot has changed with mental health a lot of people have experienced increased stress, had to withdraw from social connections and kind of become more isolated,” he said.

“What we’re learning as generations change, my generation and lower we prefer to maybe text in some issues and so we have a line there called 741741 and you just text that line and can kind of express what you need,” said Owens.

On Friday College Station Police investigated a shooting in the 900 block of Autumn Circle around 4:20 a.m. When officers arrived, they discovered that one gunshot victim was taken to the hospital in a private vehicle. Police say the victim had incapacitating injuries. That person was still hospitalized at last check.

Bryan Police are still investigating the shooting of a teenager early Saturday morning in a residential area. It happened around 3:30 a.m. in the 1100 block of Bittle Lane near Leonard Drive.

The victim, a 14-year-old girl, was shot and suffered a non-life threatening injury, said police.

Both BPD and CSPD declined to go on camera Monday to talk about the violence seen since Friday.

Resources are available for mental health and drug addiction including:

NAMI is hosting a virtual event called Mental Health and the Media Monday, May 24 at 6:30 p.m. More details can be found here.

Don't forget to register for our upcoming Help & Hope Seminar: Mental Health and the Media on May 24th at 6:30pm. Check... Posted by National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) Brazos Valley on Friday, May 21, 2021

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.