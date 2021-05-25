Aggies Announce 2021 Team Award Winners

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Texas A&M baseball announced its annual list of team honors Tuesday after the Aggies concluded the 2021 campaign.

MARION PUGH MOST VALUABLE PLAYER AWARD – Will FrizzellWill Frizzell was named the Marion Pugh Most Valuable Player by his peers. Frizzell, recently named All-SEC First Team as a first baseman, ranks third in the SEC and eighth in the nation with 19 home runs. He leads the SEC and ranks fifth in the country with 140 total bases. He also leads the league and ranked 38th in the country with a .686 slugging percentage. The Rockwall, Texas, native batted .343 with 46 runs, 13 doubles, 19 home runs and 50 RBI. He also drew 39 walks and sported a .451 on-base percentage. Frizzell’s four-year numbers at Texas A&M include 177 games played with a .292 batting average, 102 runs, 33 doubles, 30 home runs and 115 RBI. He climbed the Aggies’ home run charts in 2021, ending the campaign ranked fourth on the single-season list and eighth on the career scroll.

C.E. “PAT” OLSEN OUTSTANDING PITCHER AWARD – Chandler JozwiakJozwiak was one of the nation’s top relief pitchers and was selected by his teammates to receive the C.E. “Pat” Olsen Outstanding Pitcher Award. Jozwiak was the most called-on pitcher on the staff, leading the SEC with 28 appearances. He posted a 2-4 record with eight saves, a 3.48 ERA and 79 strikeouts in 62.0 innings. His save tally ranks second in the SEC. Jozwiak’s career numbers include 10 wins, nine saves, a 4.10 ERA and 216 strikeouts in 180.0 innings. His 78 appearances ranks ninth on Texas A&M’s all-time list, tied with fellow Brenham, Texas, product Ty Schlottmann.

WALLY MOON AWARD – Jordan ThompsonThe Wally Moon Award is given annually to the player who shows the most improvement from the fall to the end of the season. This year, his teammates picked Thompson as the recipient of the honor. Thompson did not get a start until game No. 47, but made the most of it with his name on the lineup card in each of the last nine contests. He played in 43 games on the season, with the first 34 off the bench, batting .308 with nine runs, four doubles, one home run, and 11 RBI. Defensively, he was flawless in the outfield.

MARION PUGH SPIRIT AWARD – Mikey Hoehner Hoehner earned the Marion Pugh Spirit Award for the second consecutive season. Early in the season, he earned a spot on the Buster Posey Award watch list, highlighting the top catchers in collegiate baseball. Hoehner batted .240 on the season with 25 runs, seven doubles, one triple, three home runs and 17 RBI. He was one of the nation’s top catchers on the defensive end, throwing out 12 base stealers and adding two pickoffs.

LORAINE B. AND WILLIAM B. “BREEZY” BREAZEALE RBI AWARD – Will FrizzellBig Boy knocked in a team-high 50 runs. Frizzell earned SEC Player of the Week, along with National Player of the Week from four different national outlets, following his week 12 effort against Ole Miss that included five home runs and 11 RBI in a three-game series.