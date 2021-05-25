Be Remarkable: Chief Jim Stewart comes out of retirement to help stop the spread of COVID-19

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - For many, retirement means slowing down and taking a well-deserved break from work but this week’s Be Remarkable winner is doing just the opposite.

Chief Jim Stewart is a retired Army Colonel and recently retired as Chief Deputy of the Brazos County Sheriff’s Office. After moving last year to New Mexico, he was asked by county leaders if he could come back to Brazos County and help lead vaccination efforts here.

“I came back and did this because this is my community here. Even though I reside in Albuquerque albeit temporarily, this is my community. The opportunity to come back and work with these folks here to administer this vaccine has been a wonderful opportunity,” said Stewart.

Under his leadership, nearly 100,000 vaccines have been administered. He’s provided guidance over a teamwork effort between the American Red Cross, members of the military, and dozens of community volunteers.

Next week the hub will administer its final second doses of the Moderna vaccine and then the operation will go into standby mode, meaning it’ll close but will be ready to reopen if necessary.

Chief Stewart’s life-long dedication to helping others, saving lives, and his willingness to come out of retirement to continue giving back is why KBTX and Daniel Stark Injury Lawyers are honored to give him this week’s Be Remarkable Award.

