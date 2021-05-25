Bombers Introduce Assistant Coach for 2021 Season

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas (May 26, 2021) — The Brazos Valley Bombers announced on Tuesday afternoon the addition of a powerhouse to the coaching staff.

Assistant coach J.M. Kelly signed with the Bombers as a pitching coach for the 2021 season, and his resume speaks for itself. A former ball player for the Lamar Cardinals, Kelly is no stranger to the turf diamond. Kelly has worked on the baseball staffs of both Charleston Southern University and Northern Oklahoma College, and even served with the Houston Astros in the team’s scouting department.

With this background of baseball dominance, Kelly said he wants to keep the momentum rolling forward into the summer with the Bombers.

“My goal is just to win,” Kelly said. “I know that sounds rough, but that’s how it is. The Bombers have a culture of winning, so I want us to continue that and make things happen.”

Head coach James Dillard said he is confident Kelly will be able to surpass the high expectations the Bombers have come to look for in coaches and players alike.

“Coach Kelly will definitely make the Bombers a better team,” Dillard said. “He has a wealth of knowledge that he brings to the table and has a lot of experience coaching. We have been so fortunate in the past to have great assistant coaches, and Coach Kelly fits that mold as well.”

As the team prepares for its first game of the season, members of the Brazos Valley community can find tickets and information at www.bvbombers.com or by calling (979) 779-PLAY. To follow all upcoming news and developments for the Brazos Valley Bombers, fans are encouraged to follow the team at facebook.com/bvbombers, Twitter: @BV_Bombers and Instagram: @bvbombers.