Brazos County hub getting ready to begin “stand-by” mode next week

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Brazos County hub is just over a week away from entering into what organizers are calling “stand-by” mode.

This comes as the hub prepares to have its next and final day of second doses of the vaccine administered on June 3.

“We made the decision instead of doing 450 doses this week and next week, that we just slide the folks from this week to next week,” said Chief Jim Stewart.

Stewart says last week they saw an increase in people showing up for second doses and are expecting a similar situation next week.

“We’ve had an 8% or 14% no-show even on second doses. Last week, we had what we call an over show,” said Stewart. “We had 14% more people show up here than had reservations, and I think that we will probably see some more of that next week because folks are realizing they’re running out of time.”

Stewart says if you did not get your first Moderna dose with the hub, but are overdue or in need of a second dose, you can come to the hub on June 3.

As the day to pack up gets closer, Stewart says he wants to assure the public that the hub can be put back together in as quickly as a week if necessary.

“We are just pausing the hub operations in the event some other requirement may present itself,” said Stewart. “ I’m not predicting that but I just want people to know and have a comfort level at the hub and staff and everything is still there for them if something happens in the future.”

Looking back at the last six months, Stewart says it feels rewarding. Since opening, the hub has given out 99,517 doses and is expecting to cross that 100,000 mark on the last day of operations.

“I mean we were begging, I mean, looking everywhere, writing letters to our elected officials to get vaccines. That’s not the case today. Every pharmacy in the Brazos Valley has vaccines, medical clinics have vaccines, the Health District is about to start their mobile outreach team, so there’s plenty of vaccines out there,” said Stewart.

