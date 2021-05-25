Bryan ISD elementary garden shed broken into

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Students and staff at Neal Elementary are looking for answers after the fourth-grade garden shed was broken into over the weekend.

Staff tells KBTX they’ve had problems in the past with garden tools going missing which is why the PTO worked to raise funds to protect them in a brand new shed. The shed was installed last week and has already been broken into.

Students say they’re upset that someone would do this and hope whoever is responsible doesn’t do it to anyone else.

“I don’t know why people would do that because it’s not their stuff and we work so hard. We even sold chocolates to get money and I don’t know why people would do that. We work so hard for it,” said Anai Landeros, a Neal Elementary fourth-grader.

If you have any information you can call 979-209-3860.

