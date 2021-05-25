Bryan ISD student donates $2,000 to campus monitor

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -A fifth-grade student at Rayburn Intermediate in Bryan donated $2,000 to the school Tuesday.

Alex Eckman has been helping his dad fix up a house to flip and sell. The student decided to donate his earnings to help someone that’s helped him all school year, Mr. Walter Glover, the campus monitor.

Eckman says Glover is someone who helps calm him down and control his temper throughout the school day. The money will be used to help Glover inspire other kids next year by purchasing things like stress-relieving toys, snacks, and candy.

