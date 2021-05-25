“Carry The Load” volunteers make a stop in the Brazos Valley

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Volunteers making the journey to honor those who have sacrificed their lives in the line of duty made a stop in the Brazos Valley Monday.

“Carry The Load” is a nonprofit that strives to bring awareness to the meaning of Memorial Day.

To do that, volunteers walk and bike from Seattle to Dallas in a 32 day, 4,600-mile journey. Monday’s leg of the trip brought the group through Bryan to Bryan Fire Station 2 where firefighters joined the team on the next leg of the trip down to Bryan Fire Station 1.

Michael Garlock is the Assistant Relay Manager for this team and says it is an honor to be able to participate in something to show the community what the holiday truly means.

“It’s more than just having a mattress sale or having a great barbecue,” said Garlock. “Take 30 to 40 minutes just to remember those who gave so much for us. This is a little piece of what we can give back to them to honor their legacy.”

The team’s journey will end in Dallas at the end of this week with a 24-hour march.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.