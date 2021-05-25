Advertisement

“Carry The Load” volunteers make a stop in the Brazos Valley

Volunteers are walking from Seattle to Dallas over 32 days to bring awareness to the true meaning of Memorial Day.
By Kendall Hogan
Published: May. 24, 2021 at 11:13 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Volunteers making the journey to honor those who have sacrificed their lives in the line of duty made a stop in the Brazos Valley Monday.

“Carry The Load” is a nonprofit that strives to bring awareness to the meaning of Memorial Day.

To do that, volunteers walk and bike from Seattle to Dallas in a 32 day, 4,600-mile journey. Monday’s leg of the trip brought the group through Bryan to Bryan Fire Station 2 where firefighters joined the team on the next leg of the trip down to Bryan Fire Station 1.

Michael Garlock is the Assistant Relay Manager for this team and says it is an honor to be able to participate in something to show the community what the holiday truly means.

“It’s more than just having a mattress sale or having a great barbecue,” said Garlock. “Take 30 to 40 minutes just to remember those who gave so much for us. This is a little piece of what we can give back to them to honor their legacy.”

The team’s journey will end in Dallas at the end of this week with a 24-hour march.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The gun that was in possession of a man accused of threatening several people, including...
Bryan PD asked to take the lead in officer-involved shooting case in College Station
Trevon Stewart, 18
Suspect arrested in Friday’s fatal grocery store parking lot shooting
College Station Police say Lory Anne Weilbacher was arrested and charged with interfering with...
Woman accused of biting police officer during arrest at College Station business
College Station police say two people are in serious condition after being shot in the parking...
UPDATE: Victim identified in Friday shooting in grocery store parking lot
Childress’ contract not renewed by Texas A&M after 16 seasons

Latest News

Herbert Wheatfall sits with one of his grandchildren, A.J.
Fundraiser looks to rally community around deacon who lost his home to a fire
The Brazos County Hub is just over a week away from entering into what organizers are calling...
Brazos County hub getting ready to begin “stand-by” mode next week
A Flash Flood Watch has been EXTENDED through 7pm Tuesday for the Southern Brazos Valley.
Flash Flood Watch extended for the Southern Brazos Valley
Chief Jim Stewart and Danny Daniel inside the COVID-19 vaccine hub at the Brazos Center in Bryan.
Be Remarkable: Chief Jim Stewart comes out of retirement to help stop the spread of COVID-19