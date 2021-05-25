Childress leaves lasting impact with Spencer’s Corner

Sunday morning it was made public that Rob Childress would not return for a 17th season to oversee the Aggie baseball program.

A coaches’ success is measured by wins and losses. That’s the business side of coaching. And while Rob maybe didn’t win as much as some fans wanted. It’s a given he didn’t win as much as he wanted to either.

One thing that Coach Childress was good at was using his position as the head baseball coach at Texas A&M to make an impact off the field.

A prime example is the playground complex down the right-field of Olsen Field called Spencer’s Corner. It was created to honor Spencer Squire, a young Aggie camper who died of pediatric brain cancer in 2007.

Following Spencer’s death, his parents made a contribution to the Olsen Field renovation project that was completed in 2012.

Coach Childress never forgot about Spencer and wanted the contribution from the Squire’s to honor Spencer who had passed away 5 years earlier.

A very unique playground was created for young baseball fans at Olsen Field and it possesses Spencer’s name.

“Spencer’s Corner was something that I wanted to make happen not just take their money and put it in the big stadium but that was kind of a neat deal we had their family out,” said Childress.

“All of Spencer’s buddies before the park opened. Had a nice wiffleball game and let them be the first to be on spencers playground. Pat and Anna, are special people and people that I admire and certainly Spencer. That was a big deal and one of my favorite things about the stadium here at Texas A&M and Blue Bell,” wrapped up the 16 year Texas A&M head baseball coach.

The Coronavirus pandemic kept the playground closed more of the season. It was re-opened for the LSU series allowing kids to play on it the last three games of the season.