Flash Flood Watch extended for the Southern Brazos Valley
New expiration time is now set for 7pm Tuesday
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - After another day of heavy rain across parts of the Brazos Valley, the National Weather Service extended the FLASH FLOOD WATCH until 7pm Tuesday for the following counties:
• Austin • Washington • Waller • Montgomery
6 to 12 inches of rain fell in under 3 hours across North Austin County Monday evening. Floodwaters remained an issue on area roads, streets, and fields as of Monday night.
Flooding is not expected to be widespread Tuesday, but some problem spots are possible, especially between midday and late afternoon. A widespread 0.5″ to 1″ of rain may be common, but localized 2″ to 3″ totals are not ruled out. This could lead to low-lying and brief street flooding. Prolonged flooding could be concern over extremely saturated soils in the watch area or where storms move through many times over.
Moisture begins to get a little more scarce by Tuesday evening, and eventually, rain will scatter out, leading to more sunshine as high pressure tries to take control for the remainder of the week. A small, daily shot at rain replaces our widespread soakings and we stay mainly dry headed into the holiday weekend.
