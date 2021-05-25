Flash Flood Watch in effect until mid-evening Tuesday

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - With another round of rain and thunderstorms expected Tuesday afternoon, flooding will be possible across a good portion of the area as the heaviest rain pushes through, especially across our southern counties.

6 to 12 inches of rain fell in under 3 hours across North Austin County Monday evening. Floodwaters remained an issue on area roads, streets, and fields as of Monday night.

Flooding is not expected to be widespread Tuesday, but some problem spots are possible, especially between midday and late afternoon. A widespread 0.5″ to 1″ of rain may be common, but localized 2″ to 3″ totals are not ruled out. This could lead to low-lying and brief street flooding. Prolonged flooding could be concern over extremely saturated soils in the watch area or where storms move through many times over.

Still a couple spots of water reported over the roadway in Austin/Washington/Burleson counties, but no huge issues seen so far this morning.



Locally heavy downpours combined with saturated soils from Monday’s rains and high creek, river, and bayou levels may lead to additional flooding impacts. If encountering any flooded roadways, do not attempt to drive through floodwaters. Turn Around, Don’t Drown.

Keeping watch of this line of storms now moving into Central Texas (and eventually, potentially our area)



Isolated severe weather is also possible with the strongest storms today. Strong wind and the potential for some pocket-change sized hail exists in the mid-afternoon, but heavy rain leading to flooding will be our greatest potential impact.

Moisture begins to get a little more scarce by Tuesday evening, and eventually, rain will scatter out, leading to more sunshine as high pressure tries to take control for the remainder of the week. A small, daily shot at rain replaces our widespread soakings and we stay mainly dry headed into the holiday weekend.

