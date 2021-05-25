Advertisement

Flash Flood Watch in effect until mid-evening Tuesday

New expiration time is now set for 7pm Tuesday
Flash Flood Watch is in effect for most of the viewing area until 7pm Tuesday evening.
Flash Flood Watch is in effect for most of the viewing area until 7pm Tuesday evening.(KBTX)
By Max Crawford
Published: May. 25, 2021 at 11:01 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - With another round of rain and thunderstorms expected Tuesday afternoon, flooding will be possible across a good portion of the area as the heaviest rain pushes through, especially across our southern counties.

6 to 12 inches of rain fell in under 3 hours across North Austin County Monday evening. Floodwaters remained an issue on area roads, streets, and fields as of Monday night.

Flooding is not expected to be widespread Tuesday, but some problem spots are possible, especially between midday and late afternoon. A widespread 0.5″ to 1″ of rain may be common, but localized 2″ to 3″ totals are not ruled out. This could lead to low-lying and brief street flooding. Prolonged flooding could be concern over extremely saturated soils in the watch area or where storms move through many times over.

Isolated severe weather is also possible with the strongest storms today. Strong wind and the potential for some pocket-change sized hail exists in the mid-afternoon, but heavy rain leading to flooding will be our greatest potential impact.

Moisture begins to get a little more scarce by Tuesday evening, and eventually, rain will scatter out, leading to more sunshine as high pressure tries to take control for the remainder of the week. A small, daily shot at rain replaces our widespread soakings and we stay mainly dry headed into the holiday weekend.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Trevon Stewart, 18
Suspect arrested in Friday’s fatal grocery store parking lot shooting
The gun that was in possession of a man accused of threatening several people, including...
Bryan PD asked to take the lead in officer-involved shooting case in College Station
Life-threatening flooding is ongoing in North Austin County after nearly one foot of rain fell...
Major flooding remains an issue in northern Austin County
AMBER Alert Network
Amarillo police say missing 2-year-old has been found safe
Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
Brazos Valley COVID-19 Dashboard

Latest News

The Texas A&M University System Offices is hosting a walk-up COVID-19 vaccination clinic for...
Texas A&M University System COVID-19 vaccine clinic open to public
Waller County Sheriff’s Office investigating weekend shooting
Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
Brazos Valley COVID-19 Dashboard
5/25
Tuesday PinPoint Forecast 5/25