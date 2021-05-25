Fundraiser looks to rally community around deacon who lost his home to a fire

NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) - A fundraiser has been started for a Mount Pleasant deacon who lost his home to a fire, in an effort to help him pick up the pieces and rebuild.

It was a day in late February that started like any other, but it took a heartbreaking turn for Herbert Wheatfall while he was out on his tractor moving some hay on his property. That’s when he says he got a call from his neighbor telling him smoke was coming from his house.

“I came out, but it was smoking then, so I tried to go in, but the smoke was so thick, I couldn’t make it,” Wheatfall said. “I came back out and the fire department came and responded, but it was in a blaze by then.”

Wheatfall says all he could do was watch his home burn to the ground. It was built by his father who was a cotton farmer in 1951. Herbert and his family moved in a year later when he was just 6 years old. He was the youngest of six brothers who were all raised in that house and attended the same high school.

“To sit and watch that history go up in flames, knowing what I had in there couldn’t be replaced, it saddened me,” Wheatfall said. “All the pictures, documents, and things I had saved over the years from my dad and mom were in there.”

A wounded war veteran, Wheatfall left his home after graduating high school to join the military. After a 26-year career in the military that included service in Vietnam during the war and some other jobs, he once again called that house home when he returned in November 1993. Wheatfall and his wife Marilyn lived there since then until the day it burned down.

Wheatfall is also the deacon of Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church just a couple of miles down the road. For almost 30 years, he’s been worshipping there with Debbie McGinty, a distant cousin who considers Herbert a father figure in her life.

“He has lots of wisdom. He has lots of jokes. He has a caring heart, and he’s just an overall loving person,” McGinty said. “The church wouldn’t still be standing without Herbert because there was a period where we went without a pastor. He kept the church going financially and all of us together. We count on him for everything.”

McGinty was also there the day Wheatfall’s house burned down. She happened to call him while it was happening, and she rushed over with a few of her family members.

“It was so sad because I knew that was the house his parents lived in and where he was raised,” McGinty said. “It was a very sad day to see that happen.”

McGinty recently started a GoFundMe to help Wheatfall rebuild. She says she’s excited just to get it going and assist in whatever way she can.

“I know he’ll never get the originals back, but if I could just help him to raise enough money to get his house built without raising a house note, then I think my goal would have been accomplished,” McGinty said. “I don’t want to see that burden on him at that age.”

The day after his home burned down, Wheatfall says he was in awe of the droves of people who came out to show him support with clothes and supplies. It was the first step that helped him set his sights on a new home. It was the first step that helped him set his sights on a new home.

“To see that house go back up, it’ll be a little different from the one I was living in, but I would be thrilled to see that come back,” Wheatfall said. “That’s the goal of mine. Whatever it takes, I’m going to make that sacrifice.”

Wheatfall says the new home won’t be built too far from where the first one burned down. He says he wants to build a pavilion where his original house once stood as a way to honor and commemorate his family’s time there.

A silent auction will also be held for the Wheatfalls on June 12 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Granny’s in Hempstead. Tickets are $20, which includes a full meal, and all proceeds will go towards the new home.

To visit the GoFundMe page, click here.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.