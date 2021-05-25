Advertisement

Honoring the 2020-2021 Classroom Champions

By Adrienne DeMoss
Published: May. 25, 2021 at 3:25 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - To honor student athletes that excel not only on the field but also in the classroom, KBTX has been showcasing Classroom Champions for the last nine months. As the school year is rounding up, instead of having a banquet to recognize the high school seniors due to COVID-19 restrictions, KBTX has compiled the entire class of 2020-2021 into a TV program.

You can watch the start of program in the video player above and the following segments in the videos below.

