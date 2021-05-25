Advertisement

Local winery seeing the impacts of cold weather

National wine day
National wine day
By Fallon Appleton
Published: May. 25, 2021 at 4:18 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Many industries have seen the impact of February’s winter weather, and with a few months left until harvest local winery Messina Hof is seeing the toll mother nature has taken.

According to Messina Hof CEO and Owner, Paul M. Bonarrigo, cold weather impacts the winery differently and February’s bitter temperatures left their mark on the Estate Vineyard.

“The fact that we got so cold did hurt some of our buds, and so we wound up not getting as much fruit this year as we would’ve gotten if we didn’t get the freeze,” said Bonarrigo.

Justin Scheiner, an extension viticulture specialist at Texas A&M says it’s too early to know exactly the total loss on this season for Bonarrigo and the Texas wine industry as a whole.

“At this point in the season, we don’t have a handle on exactly what the loss is going to be, but as we get closer to harvest and we start to estimate our yield and what our production is like, we will have a better understanding,” said Scheiner.

For Bonarrigo, he estimates currently his loss at 30-40 percent for Lenior and Sagrantino fruit and almost a total loss in Blanc du Bois. In regard to harvest, he is still figuring it out.

“It will be a delayed harvest, so by about two to three weeks,” said Bonarrigo. “It will also create an opportunity for an increase in quality.”

“Even though it’s heartbreaking to talk about the fruit loss when the vine has less of a fruit that is hanging it is able to ripen a lot better, so you end up with richer flavor, sweeter fruit, which actually produces better quality wine, so there is actually an upside to the weather we have had.”

Currently, the vineyard plans to still have its annual Harvest Festival starting in August. Click here to learn more about the festival.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Trevon Stewart, 18
Suspect arrested in Friday’s fatal grocery store parking lot shooting
The gun that was in possession of a man accused of threatening several people, including...
Bryan PD asked to take the lead in officer-involved shooting case in College Station
Life-threatening flooding is ongoing in North Austin County after nearly one foot of rain fell...
Major flooding remains an issue in northern Austin County
AMBER Alert Network
Amarillo police say missing 2-year-old has been found safe
Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
Brazos Valley COVID-19 Dashboard

Latest News

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office on Monday arrested a man wanted on a murder charge out of...
San Antonio murder suspect arrested in Madison County
National Wine Day
Raise a glass for national wine day!
Drive-By Health Fair event aims to keep seniors health-informed
Seniors enjoy special drive-up health fair in College Station
The garden shed was installed last week at Neal Elementary and was broken into over the weekend.
Bryan ISD elementary garden shed broken into