Major disaster mitigation projects coming to Brazos Valley counties

IOLA, Texas (KBTX) -Texas Land commissioner George P. Bush announced last week that Grimes County among four other counties in the Brazos Valley will receive a combined $65.7 million in disaster mitigation grants. Grimes County is set to receive $14.9 million to improve roads, wastewater, sewage and address flooding.

The cities of Bedias and Iola will receive most of the improvements in the county. The City of Iola is expected to use over $10 million in funding to improve its wastewater system. County officials say plans are in the works to build a new central wastewater collection and treatment system, which will be the first for the city.

The city of Bedias is expected to use nearly $4 million on flood improvement and drainage projects. Projects include grading ditches, replacing driveways and culverts, stabilizing roads and asphalt and paving projects. The General Land Office says the infrastructure projects are designed to benefit areas that face receptive sore damage dating back to 2015 through 2017 with Hurricane Harvey.

”Texas continues to be one of the most flood-prone states with at least one major flooding event occurring each year since 2015,” said Bush. “Many communities lack the access to funding sources necessary to upgrade wastewater systems and improve drainage. The funding we’re awarding today marks a time of historic change for Grimes County. The GLO is proud to play a part in addressing the tremendous need here, and all across the coastal region.”

