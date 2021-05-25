National Wine Day: How weather has affected our local vineyards

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - It’s no surprise that mother nature had it’s ups and down so far in 2021 here in the Brazos Valley. All of us were affected by February’s deep freeze, many of us saw severe hail, and in the past week we have seen a large amount of rain. These events affected our lives in one way or another, but they also affected our local wine production.

At Messina Hoff Winery they grow three types of grapes to make their product. All three of their grape variety’s yield was diminished due to the freeze we had earlier in the year. Each type of grape is affected different by cold temperatures. Here is the break down on how the freeze affected their vineyard:

The Lennoir grape lost 30% of its’ yield

The Blanc Du Bois grape lost 40% of its’ yield

The Estate Sagrantino grape lost 100% of it’s yield. The last variety of grape lost all of its’ harvest due to a second freeze damaging all of the buds before they were ever able to produce berries.



The hail storm that hits many parts of Bryan and College Station luckily did not directly hit the winery. Severe hail would have been even more devastating to the vineyard.

Lastly, the tropical downpours have been helping the canopies of the vine flourish and grow substantially. However, this does not help produce more grapes, but instead could hinder the growth. As long as the canopy’s branches are well maintained so sunshine can get to the vines, this presents no harm to the crop.

