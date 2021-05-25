Raise a glass for national wine day!

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Today is national wine day, and it’s the perfect day to celebrate.

“Texas is home to over 520 wineries and more than 4,500 acres of vineyards — making it the fifth leading wine-producing state in the nation,” according to Texas A&M Extension.

Of those over 500 wineries, one of them is located right in B/CS, the Messina Hof Estate Vineyard in Bryan.

For Messina Hof owner, chief executive officer and winemaker, Paul M. Bonarrigo, he believes national wine day is about raising a glass but also celebrating local producers.

“Wine is local and so when you celebrate national wine day, you want to be able to focus on the producers and the artisans that produce the product,” said Bonarrigo. “We love making wine here in the Brazos Valley.”

At the Estate Vineyard, tours have resumed for guests to further their knowledge about Texas winemaking. Guests can also enjoy other amenities like the Tasting Room or Vintage House Restaurant.

The family has also launched a new vineyard the Harvest Green.

To learn more about everything happening at Messina Hof, click here.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.