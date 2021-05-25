Advertisement

San Antonio murder suspect arrested in Madison County

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office on Monday arrested a man wanted on a murder charge out of San Antonio.(File photo courtesy Madison County Sheriff's Office)
By Rusty Surette
Published: May. 25, 2021 at 4:54 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
MADISONVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - The Madison County Sheriff’s Office on Monday arrested a man wanted on a murder charge out of San Antonio.

Keith Corley, 26, was apprehended Monday night without incident, reports KSAT-TV.

Corley is charged with murder in connection with the shooting death of Delon Lamont Weaver, 24 at an apartment complex Monday on San Antonio’s east side.

Corley was arrested hours after the shooting.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

