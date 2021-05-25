Seniors enjoy special drive-up health fair in College Station

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX)- A special gathering happened in College Station Tuesday focusing on better health.

The parking lot at A&M Church of Christ was busy for drive-up health fair event. The Brazos Valley Area Agency on Aging sponsored the event with free lunch, interactive discussions and bingo. Participants were able to stay in their vehicles and tune in on the radio. The event was for area residents 60 years older.

“And we’re talking to them while they’re in their car. We’re playing 50s and 60s music. We’re giving them health and safety tips. And then we’re going to do door prizes so they got a ticket, we’ll read the number out and then they’re going to hit their horn and we’ll deliver it, and then we’re going to play bingo too,” said Stacey Urbanczyk, , Brazos Valley Area Agency on Aging Program Manager.

The event is part of a recognition for Older American’s Month. They had nearly 40 sponsors for the event.

