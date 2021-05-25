Storms end this evening, down to isolated chance Wednesday

Another active weather day for the Brazos Valley as non-severe storms rattled across the Brazos Valley. A FLASH FLOOD WATCH is in effect until 7pm due to the possibility of localized 1″ to 3″ rainfall totals before sunset. These storms are expected to exit the area between 5pm and 7pm, leaving behind a drier and quieter night across the area (other than the vivacious song of the croaking frogs). While it is not an absolute, we will keep eyes on storms that develop across northwest Oklahoma before reaching the Red River by midnight. If that complex can survive the more stable air of the night, it could push quick showers to a couple rumbles of thunder into parts of the north and northeastern Brazos Valley after 4-5am Wednesday. Wednesday is a mostly cloudy, warmer, humid day with an isolated chance for rain and quick downpours through the afternoon hours (southern counties favored).

Looking for drier weather to start clearing up some of the standing water out there? Thursday is the day. Highs reach the seasonable upper 80s, but it feels more like the mid-90s due to the sauna-like conditions as the soil moisture starts to evaporate. Likely dry Friday with a low-end chance for isolated storms late in the day. Another quick-moving weather maker passing to the northeast will allow the chance for a complex of rain and storms to come together Saturday. That is a forecast to monitor as we head into the Memorial Day Weekend.

Tuesday Night: Cloudy with a 30% chance for rain after 4am. Low: 71. Wind: SSE 5-10 mph.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for rain and thunderstorms. High: 87. Wind: S 5-15 mph.

Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy. Low: 71. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy. High: 88. Wind: S 5-15 mph.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.