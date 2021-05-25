Texas A&M University System COVID-19 vaccine clinic open to public

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas A&M University System Offices is hosting a walk-up COVID-19 vaccination clinic for the community.

On May 25 and 26 from 8 a.m.-5 p.m., in the parking lot of the Moore/Connally Building, anyone in the community can get a free COVID-19 vaccine. The event will administer the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine and the two-shot Pfizer vaccine. If you choose to get the Pfizer vaccine, the second dose will be administered at the same location on June 28 or 29, according to event officials.

The event is free and no appointment or insurance is needed. A valid ID is required to receive a shot.

Children 12 years and older are eligible to receive the Pfizer vaccine with a parent or guardian present.

The Moore/Connally building is located at 301 Tarrow Street, College Station.

