Advertisement

Union chief says flight attendant lost 2 teeth in assault

FILE - In this Nov. 18, 2020 file photo, a worker uses a flashlight to inspect an engine on a...
FILE - In this Nov. 18, 2020 file photo, a worker uses a flashlight to inspect an engine on a Boeing 737 Max 8 built for Southwest Airlines at Renton Municipal Airport in Renton, Wash. A flight attendant for Southwest Airlines lost two teeth when she was attacked by a passenger this weekend, according to her union president, Tuesday, May 25, 2021.(Ted S. Warren | AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 25, 2021 at 10:12 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DALLAS (AP) — A flight attendant for Southwest Airlines lost two teeth when she was attacked by a passenger this weekend, according to her union president.

The union official, Lyn Montgomery, says it’s part of a disturbing trend of unruly passengers, and she’s appealing to the airline’s CEO to do something about it.

The union president didn’t give any details about the assault in her letter to CEO Gary Kelly, and Southwest did not immediately comment on Tuesday.

The Federal Aviation Administration says airlines have reported about 2,500 cases of unruly passengers this year, including 1,900 instances in which passengers refused to wear face masks, which are still required by federal rule.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Trevon Stewart, 18
Suspect arrested in Friday’s fatal grocery store parking lot shooting
The gun that was in possession of a man accused of threatening several people, including...
Bryan PD asked to take the lead in officer-involved shooting case in College Station
AMBER Alert Network
Amarillo police say missing 2-year-old has been found safe
Life-threatening flooding is ongoing in North Austin County after nearly one foot of rain fell...
Major flooding remains an issue in northern Austin County
Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
Brazos Valley COVID-19 Dashboard

Latest News

Authorities said a Maryland man is facing attempted murder charges after he tried to run over...
Police: Md. man crashes car into station after trying to run over officers
Secretary of State Antony Blinken participates in a virtual bilateral meeting with Kenyan...
US to reopen Jerusalem consulate, upgrading Palestinian ties
A high school teacher in Massachusetts is on administrative leave after giving students a...
Teacher gives students sex survey in Mass.
A customer walks out of a Zara store, Thursday, March 25, 2021, in New York. U.S. consumer...
Consumer confidence ticks down in May, but remains strong
A high school teacher in Massachusetts is on administrative leave after giving students a...
Teacher gives students sex survey