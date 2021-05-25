Advertisement

Waller County Sheriff’s Office investigating weekend shooting

(KBTX)
By Adrienne DeMoss
Published: May. 25, 2021 at 11:03 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WALLER, Texas (KBTX) - The Waller County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating a shooting a that occurred Sunday around 8:00 p.m.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies and medical personnel arrived on scene and found a man who had been shot and killed. Deputies, with assistance from Texas Rangers, are investigating the incident, but no criminal charges have been filed.

The sheriff’s office said they are not releasing any identifying information or affiliations due to the open nature of the investigation.

KBTX has reached out to the Waller County Sheriff’s Office for more information.

