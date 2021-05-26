Advertisement

A week and a half of rain: here’s how much fell

Rainfall totals run as high as one foot in some locations
Anywhere from a few inches to over a foot of rain has been measured across the Brazos Valley since May 16th.
Anywhere from a few inches to over a foot of rain has been measured across the Brazos Valley since May 16th.(KBTX)
By Shel Winkley
Published: May. 25, 2021 at 9:22 PM CDT|Updated: May. 27, 2021 at 1:39 PM CDT
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Brazos Valley is soggy, saturated, and water-logged. After a week and a half of almost daily rain, big dought-erasing totals have piled up. Bryan-College Station officially -- at Easterwood Airport -- collected 3.52″ of rain since May 16th. For perspective, the first 15 days of this month only chimed in with 2.68″. As of Tuesday night, the month-to-date rainfall sits at 6.20″. That is already 1.87″ above the average rainfall for what is expected in an entire May locally.

While the rain was needed, it did come in excess for many. Monday the 26th brought North Austin County 6″ to 12″ of rain in just three hours time. Isolated, estimated rainfall totals south of Highway 105 run as high as 13″ to 14″ inches over the past nine days. Flood and washed-out roads remain an issue heading into the middle of the week.

Below is a collection of official rainfall observation sites and Weather Watcher rain gauge totals over the past week and a half:

  • College Station (Easterwood Airport): 3.52″
  • Bryan (Coulter Field): 3.40″
  • South Bryan (Weather Watcher): 3.75″
  • East Bryan (Steep Hollow): 5.17″
  • South College Station (Weather Watcher): 5.14″
  • South College Station (Wellborn Road & Greens Prairie): 3.21″
  • College Station (Lick Creek Park): 2.26″
  • Snook: 3.37″
  • Bleiblerville: 13.96″
  • Caldwell: 3.26″
  • Frenstat: 4.17″
  • Lyons (at Davidson Creek): 3.31″
  • East Yegua Creek (at the Lee / Burleson County line): 3.93″
  • Dime Box: 5.03″
  • Middle Yegua Creek (at Highway 21): 4.74″
  • Giddings: 4.57″
  • Fedor: 6.96″
  • Thorndale: 2.61″
  • Cameron: 2.70″
  • Gause: 4.91″
  • Hearne: 3.88″
  • Blackjack (Weather Watcher): 3.00″
  • Carlos (Weather Watcher): 4.85″
  • Brazos River (at the Milam / Robertson County line): 4.44″
  • Navasota River (at OSR): 4.39″
  • Navasota River (at Highway 79): 5.63″
  • Round Prairie: 4.86″
  • Leona: 3.31″
  • Centerville: 2.75″
  • Flynn (Weather Watcher): 5.40″
  • Crockett: 4.46″
  • Huntsville: 4.35″
  • Huntsville Municipal Airport: 3.97″
  • Coldspring (Near Lake Livingston): 8.84″
  • Shepherd: 7.82″
  • Conroe: 9.00″
  • Willis: 4.22″
  • Pinehurst: 8.88″
  • Montgomery: 7.47″
  • Whitehall: 5.55″
  • Anderson (Weather Watcher): 3.61″
  • Madisonville: 3.19″
  • North Zulch: 4.31″
  • Somerville: 3.56″
  • Carmine: 5.98″
  • Downtown Brenham: 6.56″
  • Brenham: 5.04″
  • Brazos River (at Highway 290): 5.10″
  • Kurten (Weather Watcher): 3.20″
  • Madisonville (Weather Watcher): 4.50″

Have a rainfall total you want to submit? Send it to the PinPoint Weather Team: weather@kbtx.com

