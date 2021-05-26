Advertisement

Collegiate track meet set to have large impacts on BCS economy this week

By Andy Krauss
Published: May. 25, 2021 at 11:28 PM CDT
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A major collegiate track meet is expected to have some big impacts on the local this week.

The NCAA West Prelims Outdoor Track Meet is set to get underway Wednesday on the Texas A&M campus. The event draws over 1,800 athletes from roughly 100 universities all over the country, not to mention coaches, parents, and fans.

Competitors began making their way into town on Monday.

”We expect it to be well over $1 million in economic impact for the week that they’re here,” City of College Station Sports Manager Dominique Powell said. “That’s always a good opportunity coming out of a pandemic for our community to generate some dollars for all those local businesses.”

This event is held at a different venue across the country each year. Powell says the city made their winning bid for it four years ago.

