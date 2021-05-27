Another round of rain & storms on the way

Quiet, humid, rain-free day for the Brazos Valley Thursday. At the same time, severe storms were thrashing parts of Oklahoma and West Texas with tornado threats, large hail, and flooding rainfall. Those storms will continue into the overnight hours as they drift south across the Red River and east, falling apart west of I-35. Tonight: we sleep easy in the Brazos Valley, although we will be monitoring the storms that fall out of Oklahoma south through North and Northeast Texas. If they can hold up, diminishing rain and thunderstorms may reach parts of the Northeast Brazos Valley by 3-4am. As that activity continues to crumble, a few sunrise showers and thunderstorms are not ruled out anywhere from Highway 6 and points to the east. While the confidence is currently low, a chance will be left in the forecast through midday, otherwise, the afternoon hours of Friday look dry, quiet, and stuffy.

Friday evening is the time to start keeping closer tabs on the weather -- specifically if you are planning to spend time at an outdoor event or graduation ceremony. New lines of strong-to-severe storms are expected to develop through the afternoon and early evening across parts of West and North Texas, all on a crash course for the Brazos Valley. The earliest arrival time those storms could find their way into our area: 7pm. More likely window, moving north to south: 9pm to 11pm. As these thunderstorms move in, wind gusts 30-60mph will be possible along with a quick, localized 1″ to 2″ of rain. Small hail to the size of pocket change may briefly accompany stronger segments of this line of storms. Storm potential comes to an end through the wee hours of Saturday morning, with a chance a few showers are left by sunrise. In theory, this should wipe out a majority of Saturday’s rain and storm potential -- but an isolated 30% chance lingers in the forecast as we continue to understand how this weather event will unfold.

Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for rain after 3am. Low: 73. Wind: S 5-15 mph.

Friday: Mostly cloudy with a 40% chance for rain and thunderstorms. High: 87. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

Friday Night: Cloudy with rain and thunderstorms expected by evening. Low: 69. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for rain and isolated thunderstorms. High: 82. Wind: N 5-15 mph.

