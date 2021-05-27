Area school districts preparing for summer meal programs for students

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The school year is winding down and Bryan and College Station ISDs are working on efforts to make sure students receive meals during the summer months.

Both school districts will have summer meal programs starting in June.

BISD plans to serve meals at their campuses. They will have more details on the schedule and plans next week.

The CSISD program is open to all young people, regardless if they live in the district or not. The district will offer breakfast at the Lincoln Center from 8 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. Monday through Friday. Lunch will be available from 12:30 p.m. to 1 p.m. Their program begins Tuesday, June 1 and runs until Friday, June 25. Then it will continue July 5 through July 30.

CSISD will also have a curbside meal service at Southwood Valley Elementary Mondays and Thursdays starting in June.

“We have a guestimate that we’re going to start with 300 meals. But we do have food to prepare if we have additional people who need it,” said Bridget Goodlett, College Station ISD Director of Child Nutrition Services.

Bryan ISD plans to offers meals at their campuses next month. Final details will be shared next week as they wait on more details from the Texas Department of Agriculture.

College Station’s program is open to kids ages 1-18 and you don’t have to live in the district.

“It’s essential to keep up with their development and so many of these children, their meals are coming from the breakfast and lunch they received at school, so we wanted to make sure that we are here and open to provide them and meet their needs during the summer,” said Goodlett.

We will keep you posted on Bryan ISD’s summer meal schedule when it is announced next week.

