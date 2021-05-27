Advertisement

Bearkats honored at State Capitol

By John Wilson
Published: May. 27, 2021 at 5:24 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUTSIN, Texas (KBTX) - The Sam Houston football team was honored Thursday at the State Capitol in Austin for winning their first FCS National Championship. The Bearkats beat South Dakota State 23-21 in the FCS title game on May 16 at Toyota Stadium in Frisco.

Chancellor Brian McCall, Sam Houston State President Alisa White, Athletic Director Bobby Williams, and Bearkat football players Ife Adeyi, Ryan Humphries, Markel Perry, Eric Schmid and Joe Wallace were in Austin today along with former A&M Consolidated Tiger and Sam Houston linebacker Trevor Williams.

The group also had the chance to meet with Governor Greg Abbott during the eventful day in Austin. Humphries said, “They kind of just presented us the national champions at the house floor which was a really, really neat deal. Obviously none of us have probably ever experienced anything like that so it’s really cool just being here.” Humphries added, “The capitol is beautiful and obviously being a big major university in the state of Texas coming here to the capitol of Texas is pretty special.”

The Bearkats will have a quick turnaround to the 2021 season. Sam Houston will face Northern Arizona in the season opener on September 2 in Flagstaff, Arizona.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joshua Michael Hahn
Suspect identified in fatal shooting of Waller County volunteer firefighter
It happened around 6:00 a.m. on FM 2549 east of Hearne.
DPS: Hearne man killed after pickup truck hits tree
Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
Brazos Valley COVID-19 Dashboard
Storms moving in Friday night/early Saturday could be capable of heavy rain and strong winds.
Next round of storms possible Friday into Saturday
Lopez says many of the M.I.P. citations CSPD officers issue are in the Northgate area, although...
Minor in possession citations in College Station have already surpassed the total number issued last year

Latest News

A&M
Kick Times for Texas A&M Football’s First Three Games Announced
Rudder
Rudder’s Mitchell signs wrestling scholarship with Waldorf College
Bearkat
Bearkats honored at State Capitol
Bombers
Bombers Preview 2021 Season in Media Press Conference
Milano High School senior Ryland Kirk signed a scholarship offer from Hill College in...
Milano’s Kirk receives rodeo scholarship from Hill College