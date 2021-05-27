Bearkats honored at State Capitol

AUTSIN, Texas (KBTX) - The Sam Houston football team was honored Thursday at the State Capitol in Austin for winning their first FCS National Championship. The Bearkats beat South Dakota State 23-21 in the FCS title game on May 16 at Toyota Stadium in Frisco.

Got to welcome the NATIONAL CHAMPIONS, @BearKatsFB, to the Capitol today.



Y’all make Texas proud.



Congratulations on your win & thanks for helping me win a bet against @govkristinoem. #EatEmUpKats pic.twitter.com/gPAAn5kUvl — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) May 27, 2021

Chancellor Brian McCall, Sam Houston State President Alisa White, Athletic Director Bobby Williams, and Bearkat football players Ife Adeyi, Ryan Humphries, Markel Perry, Eric Schmid and Joe Wallace were in Austin today along with former A&M Consolidated Tiger and Sam Houston linebacker Trevor Williams.

The group also had the chance to meet with Governor Greg Abbott during the eventful day in Austin. Humphries said, “They kind of just presented us the national champions at the house floor which was a really, really neat deal. Obviously none of us have probably ever experienced anything like that so it’s really cool just being here.” Humphries added, “The capitol is beautiful and obviously being a big major university in the state of Texas coming here to the capitol of Texas is pretty special.”

The Bearkats will have a quick turnaround to the 2021 season. Sam Houston will face Northern Arizona in the season opener on September 2 in Flagstaff, Arizona.

