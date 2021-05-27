Bombers Preview 2021 Season in Media Press Conference

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas (May 27, 2021) — The Brazos Valley Bombers hosted the team’s 15th annual Season Preview press conference Thursday afternoon.

Presented by franchise partner College Station Ford, Bombers founder and co-owner Uri Geva welcomed media personnel to take a glimpse into what the 2021 season has in store for the Brazos Valley. Catering was provided by sponsor Chicken Express. Along with Geva, players and coaches alike came together to promote the upcoming season.

Geva said everything will be bigger and better than ever before. To celebrate the team playing at the newly minted Edible Field, sponsored by Edible Arrangements, the 2021 summer season will feature a program record of seven firework shows and one of the largest ballpark “Kid Zones” in the nation.

“Our goal is to expand everything to where it’s just ridiculous, but ‘ridiculous’ in a good way,” Geva said. “We’ll have bounce houses, water features, jousting — you name it. Kids are going to have a blast.”

Children are not the only fans being treated to nights of fun at the ballpark, though. Geva said adults will be able to enjoy special nights throughout the season featuring $2 Mad Ritas from Mad Taco or $1 beers as part of the team’s Thirsty Thursdays. Tickets are now available online for each of these games.

Bombers head coach James Dillard said this is the perfect opportunity to accomplish the expectations he has for his team’s environment this season.

“We want to make this a fan-friendly home,” Dillard said. “That’s our goal. Of course we want to put a good product on the field, but more importantly, we want fans to come out and have a great time with us.”

After an interesting 2020 season filled with COVID-19 restrictions and complications, Edible Field is returning to full capacity for the summer. Dillard said this is beneficial to both players and fans.

“Playing in front of supporters is huge,” Dillard said. “Not only for our players, but for the Brazos Valley community as a whole. Being in front of a crowd full of fans from an area that we love means everything.”

With seven of the last eight TCL championships belonging to the Bombers, third baseman Troy Viola said the team has high expectations as they search for their third straight trophy-winning season.

“This is a world-class organization,” Viola said. “We have a history of winning. Coming off of back-to-back championships, a three-peat is the goal. Anything less is a bust to us. We’re expecting to carry on that winning legacy of the Brazos Valley Bombers.”

With the Season Preview press conference coming to a close, Geva reiterated his appreciation to the Brazos Valley for its continued support over the past 15 years.

“There’s a lot of skepticism in the community about whether you can succeed as a sports team without wearing maroon and white,” Geva said. “We’ve been blessed to do that in the Bombers’ Vegas gold and navy.”

With the season beginning Friday with an away series against the Amarillo Sod Squad, Dillard said the Bombers are ready to suit up and return to action. Opening Day at Edible Field will follow on Thursday, June 2nd at 7:05 p.m. when the Brazos Valley hosts the Baton Rouge Rougarou.

“My goal as a coach is for the fans and players alike to have the best three months ever filled with summer baseball,” Dillard said.

For tickets and information, please call (979) 779-PLAY, or visit www.bvbombers.com. To follow all upcoming news and developments for the Brazos Valley Bombers, follow the team on facebook.com/bvbombers, Twitter @BV_Bombers and Instagram @bvbombers. The 2021 season would not be possible without the support of the Bombers’ franchise partners Baylor Scott & White Health, College Station Ford, Cognizant Technologies, Caliber Collision and Higganbotham.