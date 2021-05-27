Cougar jumper Bryan signs track letter of intent with A&M Corpus Christi

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station boys’ head track coach Eddie Hancock announced that jumper Zeke Bryan was signing a track scholarship with Texas A&M Corpus Christi.

Zeke was a 4-year varsity letter winner and 3 time District Champion.

Bryan was the District MVP this season after totaling 26 points at the district meet in April after winning the long jump and placing second in the high jump and triple jump.

He plans on studying business.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.