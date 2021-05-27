Advertisement

DPS: Hearne man killed after pickup truck hits tree

It happened around 6:00 a.m. on FM 2549 east of Hearne.
It happened around 6:00 a.m. on FM 2549 east of Hearne.
It happened around 6:00 a.m. on FM 2549 east of Hearne.(File photo by Robertson County EMS)
Published: May. 27, 2021 at 4:11 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HEARNE, Texas (KBTX) - State troopers say a Robertson County man was killed Thursday morning after the pickup truck he was driving left the roadway and struck a tree.

It happened around 6:00 a.m. on FM 2549 east of Hearne.

The victim was identified as Martin Benitez Centeno, 37, of Hearne. He was pronounced deceased on scene by Justice of the Peace Ramona Aguirre.

It’s unclear what caused Centeno to leave the roadway.

Troopers say no other vehicles or people were involved in the wreck.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joshua Michael Hahn
Suspect identified in fatal shooting of Waller County volunteer firefighter
Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
Brazos Valley COVID-19 Dashboard
Storms moving in Friday night/early Saturday could be capable of heavy rain and strong winds.
Next round of storms possible Friday into Saturday
Lopez says many of the M.I.P. citations CSPD officers issue are in the Northgate area, although...
Minor in possession citations in College Station have already surpassed the total number issued last year

Latest News

Steven Davenport went missing on Tuesday, May 26.
Leon County Sheriff’s Office issues CLEAR Alert for missing senior
response
Brazos County emergency response officials launch new database aimed to reduce response times
consolidated
Lasting legacy left at A&M Consolidated High School with Centennial Plaza
hearne
Hearne ISD finishes school year after challenges with pandemic, facility damage after winter storm
BBB warns of increased scams over Memorial Day weekend
BBB warns of increased scams over Memorial Day weekend