DPS: Hearne man killed after pickup truck hits tree

HEARNE, Texas (KBTX) - State troopers say a Robertson County man was killed Thursday morning after the pickup truck he was driving left the roadway and struck a tree.

It happened around 6:00 a.m. on FM 2549 east of Hearne.

The victim was identified as Martin Benitez Centeno, 37, of Hearne. He was pronounced deceased on scene by Justice of the Peace Ramona Aguirre.

It’s unclear what caused Centeno to leave the roadway.

Troopers say no other vehicles or people were involved in the wreck.

