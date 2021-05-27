Advertisement

Law enforcement, advocates warn against driving impaired Memorial Day weekend

Memorial Day weekend is the deadliest holiday on Texas roads, according to the Texas Department of Transportation.
By Donnie Tuggle
Published: May. 27, 2021 at 3:02 PM CDT|Updated: May. 27, 2021 at 3:01 PM CDT
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Memorial Day 2021 will be the first holiday with fewer COVID-19 restrictions, meaning more drivers on the road. The Brazos County Sheriff’s Office and the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension are asking everyone to play it safe this Memorial Day weekend.

According to the Texas Department of Transportation, the 78 hour time period that constitutes Memorial Day weekend was the deadliest holiday period in 2019. In 2019, 44 people lost their lives during this time period on Texas roads, said the agency.

In Brazos County, there were 161 alcohol-related crashes in 2019. Three people died as a result of those collisions.

Brazos County Sheriff Wayne Dicky says law enforcement from across the state will be out this weekend looking for impaired drivers. He says if you plan on drinking, you should plan to get from point A to point B without getting behind the wheel.

“We understand that people are anxious to get out again and return to that sense of normal, and so they’ll be looking for opportunities to get out this weekend,” said Dicky. “We just want them to do that in a safe manner. Certainly, we want to make sure that they plan a sober ride. If you’re gonna drink, don’t drive.”

Mary Jo Prince, program manager for the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension and the Brazos Valley Injury Prevention Coalition says many of the crashes and deaths that happen are preventable. Texas A&M AgriLife Extension has teamed up with the Texas Department of Transportation to urge drivers to make better choices this holiday weekend.

“It’s a great weekend to remember those who gave the ultimate sacrifice for our country, but we don’t want people on the roads to make sacrifices,” said Prince. “Crashes are preventable. Crashes are preventable because people make choices. They make choices to drive impaired. They make choices to drive distracted or to drive drowsy, and they make a choice to not wear their seatbelts.”

