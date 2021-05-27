Minor in possession citations in College Station have already surpassed the total number issued last year

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station police say they’re seeing an alarming rise in the number of citations being given to minors who are caught drinking alcohol.

There’s proof in the numbers. The CSPD has issued 493 minor in possession (MIP) of alcohol citations since the start of the year. That’s already more than the 485 officers issued last year alone.

Even if one considers 2020 to be an outlier due to the pandemic, the activity in 2021 is on track to far surpass the totals in 2018 and 2019 as well, which were 638 and 628 citations, respectively.

“Typically, a lot more are issued in the fall,” Officer Tristen Lopez said. “A lot of times we have a new batch of students that are in town that are new to the area, and they’re learning what’s acceptable and what’s not acceptable.”

From January through May of 2019, CSPD issued 182 MIP citations. The 493 citations issued over the same period this year equates to a 171% increase.

Lopez says many of these citations are issued in the Northgate area, although it’s by no means limited to one part of town. They are also being issued at private parties in residential areas and apartment buildings as well.

Mary Jo Prince is the program manager of the Brazos Valley Injury Prevention Coalition, which works to educate those who are cited for MIPs and other similar offenses. It’s part of the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service.

“The increase is really scary, and we don’t really know the whys or the wherefores, but it’s a concern that those numbers are growing,” Prince said. “We don’t know where the foundation of that growth is.”

Both Prince and Lopez agree stemming this considerable increase is about education. Lopez says policing these offenses isn’t something like vehicle burglaries that’s reactive to the crime that’s occurring. He says minor in possession citations are usually the result of proactive policing, which can’t be prevented by adjustments in the enforcement or the addition of resources.

Prince says one of the most effective ways to avoid these types of situations is to have a plan before going out, but she also says reversing this trend will take more than simply bringing greater awareness to minors.

“It takes a whole community to educate. It takes the Bryan-College Station community and our Texas A&M University community,” Prince said. “We want to educate them and let our young people know you can have a good time without consuming or even putting yourself in a position to be given a citation.”

Prince says the demand for classes at the BVIPC and the Reality Education for Drivers (RED) Program is also growing due to the significant spike in MIP citations.

“We conduct about four to five classes a month now,” Prince said. “We’re going to continue to ask questions. Why do you think it’s necessary to either hold or have access to the alcohol?”

The Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission also announced Wednesday they will be ramping up their efforts to stop alcohol sales to minors as the summer begins. The agency says they will be using underage compliance operations to identify retailers who violate the state’s age limit when selling alcohol.

