Next round of storms possible Friday into Saturday

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Amid the unofficial start of summer, end to semesters area-wide, and the approach of a weekend, a quick dry spell looks to come to an end as early as Friday morning.

Depending on how well the activity can hold together as it approaches the Brazos Valley, a few showers & storms moving in from the north will be possible early Friday morning. This round is not expected to be severe, and leads in a drier outlook for the middle of the day and into the afternoon, ahead of another round of rain and thunderstorms possible Friday night and into early Saturday morning.

After a few showers possible as early as Friday morning, the bigger round of rain and storms is slated to move in Friday evening/night. (KBTX)

This second round is the activity that will need to be monitored for a stronger storm. The Storm Prediction Center has placed the entire area in a low-end 1/5 risk for an isolated storm or two to become strong/severe. If a storm does require any extra attention, the main threats will be strong winds and heavy rainfall.

If a storm does require extra attention Friday evening, the main concerns will be pockets of heavy rainfall and strong winds. (KBTX)

A disturbance rolling off high pressure to our south and west will be the main driver in the biggest storm potential for Friday evening. After that, a trough of low pressure passes overhead, and should set up a quiet finish to the Memorial Day Weekend.

Timing

You’ll want to keep the rain gear nearby through Friday morning, but most of us should be able to do without it through the afternoon. By about 7pm Friday evening, storms may begin to arrive in our northern counties, moving south and east over the course of the evening.

Thinking evening graduation ceremonies (at this time) look in the clear. I'm banking on most likely storm chance not opening up until 9pm - 11pm



Still...some early signs that timeline may be sped up a few hours. Will need to monitor trends as storms fall out of other parts of TX https://t.co/YpvUUnNqgx pic.twitter.com/kFjSSQV2nX — Shel Winkley (@KBTXShel) May 27, 2021

We’ll be monitoring the exact timing and severity of Friday night’s storms and will keep you updated as this system evolves, especially knowing many outdoor events are planned for our area Friday evening. Heading into the weekend, the parent low pressure system arrives over the course of the day Saturday, potentially bringing a few additional showers to portions of the Brazos Valley before the end of the day. Sunday looks drier with less humidity on hand and temperatures reaching for the mid 80s by the afternoon. We’ll hold onto a 20% chance for a few isolated showers to pop up on Memorial Day, but as of right now most of those plans look to sit on the drier side.

A few showers possible Saturday ahead of a less humid Sunday. (KBTX)

