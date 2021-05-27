Rudder’s Mitchell signs wrestling scholarship with Waldorf College

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Rudder High School Head Wrestling Coach Stewart Donley announced Thursday afternoon that Abigail Mitchell would be attending Waldorf College in Forest City, Iowa on a wrestling scholarship.

Abigail was a 3-year letter winner and team captain on the Ranger wrestling eam.

The Rudder senior qualified for state this year and won over 85 percent of her high school matches overall.

Mitchell has already completed her basic training in the National Guard and plans on pursuing a degree in Criminal Justice.

